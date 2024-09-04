Troy Fautanu gets back to work, Week 1 status still uncertain

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu was limited in practice on Wednesday, but said he felt good in the teams reps that he was able to do, and that he got his most extensive work in yet since his MCL sprain that sidelined hime early in the preseason.

Fautanu’s status for Week 1 remains up in the air, as he was still limited in reps, working at right tackle behind starter Broderick Jones. The Steelers have only three tackles on their 53-man roster, so the club appears to be counting on Fautanu being cleared to at least suit up on Sunday.

“I haven’t really talked to the trainers too much about that,” Fautanu said. “Just taking it day by day. Today I went in, I was limited in reps, but I took a lot today and felt good. Just kind of trusting whatever they say. Ultimately, I’ve got to gain confidence in being out there again.”

