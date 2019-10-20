  • Worried about JuJu? His offensive coordinator sure isn't

    By: Hunter Homistek

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't having his best year. At all.

    Through six games, Smith-Schuster's caught 25 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers. That's just 56.7 yards per game, the lowest of his career, and it pairs with a 65.8 percent catch rate, also the worst in his three seasons as a pro.

    Couple that with the fact he fumbled after a late catch in overtime against the Ravens, a mistake that ultimately cost the Steelers the game, and to say it's been a rough go for Smith-Schuster early in 2019 is an understatement.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories