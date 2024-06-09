Sports

NHL Announces Higher Salary Cap for 2024-25; Exceeds Expectations

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins FILE PHOTO: PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The NHL announced the official salary cap for the 2024-25 season and it’s a bit higher than expected.

The salary cap limit for next season is $88 million, rising from $83.5 million. The cap floor will be $65 million; however, given the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and relocation to Utah, no team is expected to struggle to meet the cap floor.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are projected to have about $13 million in salary cap space and about $10 million after signing restricted free agents.

