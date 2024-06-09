NHL Announces Higher Salary Cap for 2024-25; Exceeds Expectations

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The NHL announced the official salary cap for the 2024-25 season and it’s a bit higher than expected.

The salary cap limit for next season is $88 million, rising from $83.5 million. The cap floor will be $65 million; however, given the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and relocation to Utah, no team is expected to struggle to meet the cap floor.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are projected to have about $13 million in salary cap space and about $10 million after signing restricted free agents.

