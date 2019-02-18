PITTSBURGH - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Third Star of the week.
Crosby tied for the NHL lead with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) last week. He ranks fourth among all NHL players in scoring for February.
This is the third time this season that Crosby has been honored with a Star of the Week award. He was the First Star on January 28 after being named MVP at the NHL All-Star Game. Crosby was also First Star during the final week of October.
The Penguins play the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night. They’re then home against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before heading to Philadelphia for the Stadium Series game on Saturday.
The Stadium Series against the Flyers will air on Channel 11. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m.
