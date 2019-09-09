  • Jake Guentzel surprises local family with Pittsburgh Penguins season tickets

    MARS, Pa. - The 2019-2020 NHL season is just under a month away, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are helping their fans get ready for it by hand-delivering tickets to season ticket holders.

    Star forward Jake Guentzel was one of 15 players who surprised lucky fans with their season tickets in person. 

    Guentzel also showed up with a birthday cake to Andrew Dickson’s home in Mars because he and one of his daughters celebrated birthdays in recent days.

    Channel 11 was there as Dickson and his family were greeted by Guentzel, and he stuck around for some photos with the children.

    The Penguins open the regular season on Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Sabres.

     

