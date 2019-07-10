PITTSBURGH - Matt Cullen announced his retirement as a Pittsburgh Penguin Wednesday.
Cullen played in the NHL for 21 years and was part of the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup-winning team.
BREAKING: Three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen has announced his retirement after 21 seasons and 1,516 regular-season games. pic.twitter.com/A47ux9RFv0— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) July 10, 2019
“I felt like it was only right to retire in Pittsburgh with everything that the organization had given me and done for me. I'm so happy I came back and finished my last year in Pittsburgh. I wouldn't trade that last year for anything,” Cullen said in a letter posted by the Penguins.
Matt Cullen: his story, his words.https://t.co/rsL9o4yk1j pic.twitter.com/985mgUtqpk— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 10, 2019
