  • Matt Cullen retires as Pittsburgh Penguin

    PITTSBURGH - Matt Cullen announced his retirement as a Pittsburgh Penguin Wednesday.

    Cullen played in the NHL for 21 years and was part of the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup-winning team.

    “I felt like it was only right to retire in Pittsburgh with everything that the organization had given me and done for me. I'm so happy I came back and finished my last year in Pittsburgh. I wouldn't trade that last year for anything,” Cullen said in a letter posted by the Penguins.

