NHL tabs Rickard Rakell for top weekly honor

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

Following his continued offensive output, including two more goals Sunday, the NHL named Pittsburgh Penguins center Rickard Rakell the first star of the week for March 30.

Rakell scored seven goals and notched eight points in five games last week. The Penguins won four of five games and are now just two points shy of clinching the club’s first playoff berth since 2022. Teammate Sidney Crosby also had eight points, and they trailed only New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, who had nine.

Rakell scored seven of the Penguins’ 30 goals over the past five games, which is the most any Penguins team has scored in a five-game span since 1995-96 (30G from March 16-26, 1996). In the last 10 games, Rakell has 11 goals, including three multi-goal games.

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