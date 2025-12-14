Penguins absolute collapse, unimaginable loss to Sharks

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-8) hit rock bottom Saturday in their woes against the extra attacker. They allowed four third period goals in less than 11 minutes against the San Jose Sharks San Jose Sharks (16-14-3) and a safe and cozy Penguins 5-1 lead became an inexplicable, mystifying 6-5 overtime loss at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins set a low water mark in catastrophic collapses. The Penguins scored four unanswered goals through the second period into the third, but San Jose returned fire, scoring four unanswered in 10:49 late into the third period to force overtime.

And then the Penguins did the unimaginable. They had blown three three-goal leads in November, winning one, but Saturday was more than a gut punch, it was a roundhouse kick.

Click here to read more on PHGHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group