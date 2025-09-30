Penguins announce expanded partnership with First National Bank, logo to appear on all game jerseys

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced First National Bank (F.N.B.) as their official home and away jersey patch partner, marking the first time a sponsor’s logo will appear on all the team’s game jerseys.

The expanded partnership with F.N.B., a subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, also designates the bank as the Penguins’ exclusive banking and financial services partner. This collaboration was unveiled during the Penguins’ exhibition games at PPG Paints Arena, where the team showcased the new jersey patches featuring the F.N.B. logo.

“The Penguins are proud to feature F.N.B. as our exclusive game jersey partner,” said Penguins Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Steve Kelley. “F.N.B.’s impact in the Pittsburgh community extends far beyond their financial expertise, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have F.N.B. attached to our brand.”

The F.N.B. logo is prominently displayed on the upper-right chest area of the Penguins’ home jerseys, featuring red, white, and blue stitching. This multi-year deal includes the F.N.B. marks on all official game jerseys, including alternates or third jerseys.

F.N.B.’s presence at PPG Paints Arena is further solidified through the F.N.B. Gate, the F.N.B. Club, and the new F.N.B. eStore Level, which highlights their commitment to innovation and premium experiences. The eStore Level is named after F.N.B.’s digital banking platform, where fans can explore financial products and services.

Beyond the arena, F.N.B. supports the community through the ‘We’re Behind Every Goal’ initiative, donating $200 to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank for each goal scored by the Penguins. Since its quiet launch in the 2020-21 season, the initiative has raised over $250,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group