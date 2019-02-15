PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz is back on the team's active roster just in time for a weekend double-header.
Schultz was activated off the injured reserve on Friday after missing 53 games with a broken leg.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Schultz would be a game-time decision Saturday for the match-up against the Calgary Flames.
The team will still be without defenseman Olli Maatta who was placed on the injured reserve for an upper body injury.
