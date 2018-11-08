PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have donated nearly $350,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
The donation of $348,705 was presented to them on Thursday to benefit the victims and families of the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
The team started a "Stronger Than Hate" campaign that included a blood drive and jerseys with patches that will be auctioned off.
The Penguins will also be donating $200,000 to the city's newly-created Public Safety Support Trust Fund.
