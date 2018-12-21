Penguins fan's sign asks Santa for new kidney for father

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is asking Santa for a life-saving gift.
Ashley Pritchard was spotted at a Pens game with her dad holding a sign that said, “Dear Santa, please bring my dad a new kidney! Love, Ashley.”
The Penguins tweeted a photo of Pritchard and her dad to help reach more people.
“Penguins fan: Seeking holiday miracle,” the tweet said. “We've found a donor before... Can we find another hero to make this fan's Christmas wish come true?”
Penguins fan: Seeking holiday miracle.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 21, 2018
We've found a donor before... Can we find another hero to make this fan's Christmas wish come true? pic.twitter.com/hB3lURZk6j
In March, another Penguins fan, Kelly Sowatsky, was seen with a sign indicating she needed a kidney. She later found a donor, a Delaware man, who also happened to be a Penguins fan.
