Penguins fan's sign asks Santa for new kidney for father

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is asking Santa for a life-saving gift.

    Ashley Pritchard was spotted at a Pens game with her dad holding a sign that said, “Dear Santa, please bring my dad a new kidney! Love, Ashley.”

    The Penguins tweeted a photo of Pritchard and her dad to help reach more people.

    “Penguins fan: Seeking holiday miracle,” the tweet said. “We've found a donor before... Can we find another hero to make this fan's Christmas wish come true?”

    In March, another Penguins fan, Kelly Sowatsky, was seen with a sign indicating she needed a kidney. She later found a donor, a Delaware man, who also happened to be a Penguins fan.

