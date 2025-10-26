Penguins fight back, can’t overcome mistakes in shootout Loss

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1) scored early and late in the first period, but increasingly sloppy play and flat-footed defending spotted the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-0) a pair of early third period goals, and a tie game quickly became a commanding 4-2 lead.

However, the Penguins saved their best for late in the third period. A pair of quick goals forced the need for overtime and then the shootout.

However, Columbus scored on all three shootout attempts, compared to the Penguins’ two, and the Penguins’ four-game winning streak was snapped 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

Click here to read more on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group