Penguins fight back, can’t overcome mistakes in shootout Loss

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Blue Jackets Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust celebrates with Evgeni Malkin (71) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1) scored early and late in the first period, but increasingly sloppy play and flat-footed defending spotted the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-0) a pair of early third period goals, and a tie game quickly became a commanding 4-2 lead.

However, the Penguins saved their best for late in the third period. A pair of quick goals forced the need for overtime and then the shootout.

However, Columbus scored on all three shootout attempts, compared to the Penguins’ two, and the Penguins’ four-game winning streak was snapped 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

