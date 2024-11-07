Penguins Game 15, Storm Warning; Lines, Notes

RALEIGH, NC — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2) have blown a two-goal lead four times in the last eight games. They escaped with a point in a shootout loss on Tuesday, but that was against the decimated New York Islanders. The Penguins will not have a battered opponent on Thursday when they face the Carolina Hurricanes (9-2-0) at PNC Arena.

The Penguins have a three-game points streak (2-0-1), but the blown lead Tuesday stung and re-opened questions about the team’s ability to defend or remain engaged.

“We have to play better,” coach Mike Sullivan said angrily.

