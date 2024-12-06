Penguins Game 28, Bite the Apple; Lines, Notes vs. Rangers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

In the city that never sleeps, there is swirling drama as the New York Rangers (13-10-1) traded captain Jacob Trouba on Friday. Conversely, The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-4) have won four in a row and are climbing back into the middle of the Eastern Conference after a disastrous first two months of the season.

The puck drops just after 7:30 at the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden. However, the Penguins game will not be on “television” or cable. Welcome another game on streaming services.

The Rangers have lost six of their last seven games, including a 5-1 drubbing administered by tri-state rival New Jersey Devils on Monday. New York called up right-handed defenseman Victor Mancini Friday.

Click here to read more from our partners at Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group