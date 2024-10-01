Penguins Game Day: Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

One can almost hear Kurt Russel’s iconic depiction of legendary American coach Herb Brooks instructing his group of college players that comprised the 1980 Team USA Olympic squad, “Again!” The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their torrid preseason stretch of five games in six days with the hump game and second contest in two days against the Detroit Red Wings.

The puck drops at PPG Paints Arena just after 7 p.m. AGAIN!

The Penguins were solid Monday against an NHL-regular Detroit lineup at Little Caesars Arena, winning 5-1. Noel Acciari had two goals, Drew O’Connor scored a power-play goal, Lars Eller scored a shorthanded goal, and Vasily Ponomarev scored an empty netter.

The Penguins started slow but rallied to control the game. However, starting goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was injured in the first period and Joel Blomqvist played about 47 minutes in relief, stopping 20 of 21 shots.

