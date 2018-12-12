PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated goaltender Matt Murray from injured reserve Wednesday.
Murray had been sidelined since mid-November with a lower-body injury.
Goaltender Tristan Jarry has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
The Penguins take on the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night at the United Center.
