Penguins heavy pressure not enough in 1-0 loss to Bruins

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9) shoveled pucks, snapped wrist shots, and tried to plow the puck across the goal line, but a mass of Boston Bruins (25-19-2) bodies and another sterling performance by backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo against the Penguins was just enough.

Boston beat the Penguins 1-0 at TD Garden, Sunday. The Penguins have lost two in a row, both tight one-goal games, after winning six in a row.

Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 17 of 18 in the hard-luck loss. Boston had just eight shots over the last 40 minutes. Korpisalo stopped all 28 shots he faced.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group