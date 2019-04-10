0 Penguins look to overcome injuries, inconsistency in playoffs

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. - Eighty-two regular season games have come and gone, and now it’s time for the NHL playoffs.

“It’s the greatest time of year,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “This is what we play for, a chance at a Stanley Cup.”

Even with the constant shuffling of pieces, here are the Penguins, in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 13th consecutive season.

When it comes to the Islanders, they missed playoffs by 17 points last season and then saw John Tavares leave for the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent.

Nobody thought they’d have the season they did, but under new leadership of Barry Trotz and Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders have authored one of the most inspired seasons in the NHL.

They earned home ice for the first time in 31 years, ending the longest home drought among the four major North American pro sports leagues.

There was a real danger of the Penguins missing the playoffs this season.

Phil Kessel struggled in the second half. Evgeni Malkin struggled with his play and with injuries. Kris Letang missed much of the season’s final quarter with injuries. Same with Brian Dumoulin. Matt Murray endured a very difficult start.

The Penguins’ inability to play anything resembling quality defense in the season’s first half was troubling but here they sit with a chance at a third Stanley Cup in four seasons.

It’s the third time in this 13-year playoff stretch the Penguins don’t have home ice in first round. 2007 and 2015 were the other two. The Penguins lost both series in 5 games.

