Penguins outmatched, outclassed by Winnipeg, the fall continues

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-4) didn’t play poorly but were never really competitive, either. After a couple of days of both self-conflagration and hard practices, the Penguins were far more responsible and detailed, but their effort was still a country mile from good enough as the Winnipeg Jets (17-3-0) controlled the game.

Every Penguins’ mistake became a goal while they meekly struggled to break through Winnipeg’s layers at center ice and the defensive zone. By the end of the second period, Winnipeg was outshooting the Penguins 25-13 and leading 3-0.

Kyle Connor (13) added the empty netter with 1:11 left, his second goal of the game, to seal Winnipeg’s 4-1 win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

For the fourth time in six starts, Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry allowed a goal on the first shot of the game. However, the unbelievable statistical anomaly was essentially unstoppable as defenseman Erik Karlsson far too casually played a pass from Evgeni Malkin in the defensive zone and then missed a short touch pass back to Evgeni Malkin, who tried to stickhandle the lo0se puck in stride but missed it.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group