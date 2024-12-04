Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins’ Owen Pickering scores 1st career NHL goal against Panthers

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
Owen Pickering MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: Owen Pickering is drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Owen Pickering scored his first career NHL goal against the Florida Panthers Tuesday.

Pickering opened the scoring against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions with under 10 minutes left in the first period.

The 20-year-old from St. Adolphe, Manitoba has played five games in the NHL not included Tuesday’s matchup. He has one career point, which was an assist in his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 16.

Pickering was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read