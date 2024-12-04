Penguins’ Owen Pickering scores 1st career NHL goal against Panthers

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Owen Pickering scored his first career NHL goal against the Florida Panthers Tuesday.

Pickering opened the scoring against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions with under 10 minutes left in the first period.

The 20-year-old from St. Adolphe, Manitoba has played five games in the NHL not included Tuesday’s matchup. He has one career point, which was an assist in his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 16.

Pickering was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft.

