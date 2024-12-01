Penguins power play drown flames in blowout win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Calgary Flames had numerous great chances to take the lead on the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-12-4) and more chances still to tie the game, but the Penguins got a memorable performance from their netminder and three power-play goals.

The Penguins have won three in a row, and the highlights Saturday belonged to goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.

Nedeljkovic stopped 20 shots in the first two periods, including a spectacular save on Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson at 16:02 of the first period. Andersson stood in disbelief, his jaw slacked in a bit of shock, as he saw the replays of Nedeljkovic’s save in which he did the splits to take away the low shots and then got the glove up to rob a sure goal.

As the hockey gods ordain, a great save usually translates to the next goal. Just over one minute later, the Penguins staked themselves a 1-0 lead as Blake Lizotte slipped a pass across the slot for Anthony Beauvillier, who roofed a backhander over Calgary goalie Dan Vladar at 17:14 of the first period.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group