Penguins re-sign defenseman Oleksiak

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Thursday that they re-signed defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to a three year contract.
The deal will carry through the 2020-21 season, carrying an average pay of $2.1 million dollars.
The Penguins acquired Oleksiak in a trade from the Dallas Stars in December, 2017. He had a career year after the trade, scoring 14 points with the Penguins.
Oleksiak ranked fourth on the club with 138 hits. That total ranked him 10th in the entire NHL during that time.
Oleksiak had filed for salary arbitration, but with the deal in place, arbitration will not be needed.
