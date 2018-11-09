  • Penguins to honor veterans with camouflage warmup jerseys

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear camouflage jerseys during pregame warmup Saturday as part of the team’s annual Veterans Day celebration.

    Players will autograph the jerseys after the game for an online auction, with proceeds benefiting the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.

    Related Headlines

    Two World War II veterans are scheduled to attend Saturday’s game. They will be recognized for their service.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News AppYou can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The jersey auction will begin at noon Saturday and run through noon Nov. 17.

    Bids can be placed by texting PENSJERSEY to 52182 or by visiting PENSJERSEY.givesmart.com.

    Several other initiatives to honor military veterans will take place Saturday. CLICK HERE for details.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories