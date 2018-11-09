Penguins to honor veterans with camouflage warmup jerseys

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear camouflage jerseys during pregame warmup Saturday as part of the team’s annual Veterans Day celebration.
Players will autograph the jerseys after the game for an online auction, with proceeds benefiting the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.
Related Headlines
Two World War II veterans are scheduled to attend Saturday’s game. They will be recognized for their service.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The jersey auction will begin at noon Saturday and run through noon Nov. 17.
Bids can be placed by texting PENSJERSEY to 52182 or by visiting PENSJERSEY.givesmart.com.
Several other initiatives to honor military veterans will take place Saturday. CLICK HERE for details.
The Penguins will wear camouflage warmup jerseys at tomorrow's game as part of the team's annual Veterans Day celebration.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 9, 2018
The jerseys will be signed and auctioned with proceeds benefitting the Veterans Leadership Program of Western PA. Details: https://t.co/HYOIJQlXzJ pic.twitter.com/2VX9L59XU0
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found shot, killed near park; another man found stabbed mile away
- Thousand Oaks shooting: All 12 victims identified
- Steelers' Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- VIDEO: Influenza isn't only respiratory virus causing concern in Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}