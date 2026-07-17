Pittsburgh Penguins announce new partnership with Florida Everblades

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a new partnership with the Florida Everblades.

General Manager Kyle Dubas announced the new team as their latest ECHL affiliate on Thursday.

“The Penguins are excited to partner with the Florida Everblades, who are one of the premier organizations in the ECHL,” Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza said. “As an organization, our player development system puts a strong emphasis on a three-tiered development model between the NHL, AHL and ECHL, and we feel that Florida’s championship pedigree and winning environment will help our players reach their maximum potential. Under the leadership of Craig Brush and Head Coach Brad Ralph, the Everblades have won four of the last five Kelly Cup championships and our goal to provide Coach Ralph with quality prospects that can continue to help the Everblades bring championship hockey to Southwest Florida.”

The Everblades will work alongside the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

The announcement comes after the Penguins ended their agreement with the Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins said the Everblades are the only all-time team to win five Kelly Cups, including four in the last five seasons.

The partnership will begin with the 2026-27 season.

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