Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week ending Nov. 3.

The captain had seven points (4G-3A) in three games for the Black and Gold in the past week. He led the team in goals and points in that span.

Our captain = @NHL Third Star of the Week ⭐️



Crosby notched seven points (4G-3A) in three games this past week, leading the Penguins in goals and points in that span. Since Oct. 28, Crosby’s seven points are tied for fifth in the NHL.



Details: https://t.co/lEzCZa1IbM pic.twitter.com/h2Q0yJJNRO — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 4, 2024

Since the week began, Crosby’s seven points are tied for fifth in the league. Only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin scored more goals last week with five.

Crosby recorded multiple points in all three games last week and has scored multiple goals in each of his last two games. This marks the seventh time in his career he has scored multiple goals in back-to-back games, and if he scores two-plus goals in his next game, it will mark just the second instance in his career where he’s had multiple goals in three-consecutive games, the team said.

The Pittsburgh captain has also accounted for the game-winning goal in two-consecutive games, giving him 93 in his career. With those two tallies, he is now tied for 14th on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list.

Crosby’s four goals this week brings him within three of becoming the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 regular-season goals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group