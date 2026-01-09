Pittsburgh Penguins jersey auction to support youth sports

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will auction special green Sports Matter jerseys on Saturday, Jan. 10, during a home game against the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena, with proceeds supporting The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program.

The jerseys up for auction feature current Pittsburgh Penguins and other notable figures, including Brett Keisel, Ben Roethlisberger and Snoop Dogg. Other memorabilia and experiences will also be available.

The auction starts at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 and will run for one week. Click here for more information or to submit a bid.

Proceeds from this auction will directly benefit The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, which is dedicated to providing more opportunities for youth to participate in sports.

In addition to the auction, the first 7,500 fans entering PPG Paints Arena will receive a Sports Matter rally towel.

Penguins coaches and front office staff will don special green lace pins during the game, symbolizing their support for youth sports initiatives. The players’ walkway will feature Sports Matter cheer cards that share personal stories from local youth hockey participants.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation launched the Sports Matter program in 2014, aiming to ensure that all children have access to sports.

Since its inception, the program has committed over $100 million to support under-resourced teams and organizations, positively impacting more than three million kids across the country.

Ten dollars from every ticket sold through the special Sports Matter ticket offer will contribute to Sports Matter initiatives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group