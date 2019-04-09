0 Penguins ready to hit the road against Islanders

CRANBERRY, Pa. - The Penguins are ready for the start of their quest for a sixth Stanley Cup.

The team practiced on Tuesday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry before leaving for Long Island. They’re the healthiest they’ve been in a long while, with both Zach Aston-Reese and Brian Dumoulin practicing in full.

“We’re looking forward to this opportunity in front of us, but we’re gonna have to go out and earn it every day," head coach Mike Sullivan said after the hour-long practice.

This will be the fifth playoff series between the Penguins and Islanders. The Penguins won the most recent playoff series in 2013, but lost the other three (1975, 1982, 1993). This time around, the Islanders have the home ice, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Jake Guentzel, who led the Penguins with 40 goals in the regular season, understands that the Nassau County Coliseum can be loud and raucous.

"We know we’re going into a hostile building," he said.

Because of the defensive style of the Islanders, the Penguins will have to show patience in this series.

“This team definitely makes it difficult,” said Sidney Crosby.

Penguins forward Jared McCann has scored 11 goals 32 games as a Penguin, but he knows the speed and intensity will increase in postseason. The 22-year-old McCann is ready for his first taste of the playoffs.

"This is obviously the dream. To win a Stanley Cup,” McCann said.

The Pens have a good group of seasoned playoff performers, as well as some new young talent. Sullivan knows they’ll need contributions from every one of them to reach their ultimate goal.

"This group has a fair amount of experience but having said that, this is a new year, this is a new team. This is a new challenge," Sullivan said.

The team Tuesday recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry. He will meet the team in New York Wednesday.

