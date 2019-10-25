PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Penguins confirm that defenseman Erik Gudbranson has been traded to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Andreas Martinsen.
The trade also includes a 2021 seventh-round pick.
Martinsen will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He played one game in the AHL this season for the San Diego Gulls.
Martinsen has played 152 career games at the NHL level for the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. He has nine goals, 14 assists and 110 penalty minutes during his NHL time.
His best season was as a rookie in Colorado in 2015-16 when he played 55 games and scored four goals. He was just the eighth Norwegian player to appear in an NHL game
