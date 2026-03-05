PREVIEW: Penguins expect stiff challenge from Sabres

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

A pair of wins and points in three of four games belie the Pittsburgh Penguins’ (31-16-13) struggles to stay afloat without their captain and best player, Sidney Crosby. The team is firmly in command of their playoff destiny, but needs a few more wins to cement their playoff status. They will get a stiff challenge from the resurrected Buffalo Sabres Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m. and Mr. Jeff Jimerson croons the Star Spangled Banner.

Crosby remains out with a lower-body injury, and following the Olympic break, the team announced him as out for four weeks. However, injured center Blake Lizotte is expected to return after a one-game absence.

