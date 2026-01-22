PREVIEW: Penguins face 2-time defending Western Conference champ Oilers

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

With points in five straight games and wins in two straight, the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11) have burst into the second half of the NHL season, warming to the task and currently staking claim to second place in the Metro Division. However, they face the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8) Thursday at Rogers Place.

The puck drops just after 9 p.m. EST (7 p.m. MST).

The Penguins have kept their cool and driven to two straight wins against grinding defensive opponents, the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames.

