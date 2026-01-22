Pittsburgh Penguins

PREVIEW: Penguins face 2-time defending Western Conference champ Oilers

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, right, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with Sidney Crosby during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.
With points in five straight games and wins in two straight, the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11) have burst into the second half of the NHL season, warming to the task and currently staking claim to second place in the Metro Division. However, they face the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8) Thursday at Rogers Place.

The puck drops just after 9 p.m. EST (7 p.m. MST).

The Penguins have kept their cool and driven to two straight wins against grinding defensive opponents, the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames.

