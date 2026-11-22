This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has been a miserable season, and the misery shows no signs of abating as the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2) have lost three in a row and eight of their last 10 games to fall to the third-worst record in the league. The Penguins have just three wins in regulation this season and will face the stout Dallas Stars (14-6-2) at American Airlines Arena Sunday.

Despite the morose Penguins outlook, there are numerous storylines to follow and reasons for Penguins fans to remain engaged. The most notable are the young players attempting to make their mark in the NHL. Saturday, the Penguins lost 4-3 to the Nashville Predators, though the game was more lopsided than the score.

The Penguins “kids” line, centered by Hendrix Lapierre with Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen, first generated offensive pressure in the first period that culminated in Sam Girard’s goal a shift later. Then they tallied when Lapierre scored in the second period. Andrei Kuzmenko also marked his return to the lineup with his first Penguins goal.

However, the Penguins’ issues are great, and they are many. In the third period, their structure broke down, players pressed for a tying goal, and Nashville largely owned the final period. Rookie goalie Sergei Murashov stopped 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

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