PREVIEW: Penguins try to clinch playoff spot in matchup against Devils

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Goaltender Sergei Murashov might play Thursday night, but not for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coach Dan Muse confirmed the team was sending Murashov back to the AHL. He was en route from the Prudential Center Thursday morning to meet the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for their game in Bridgeport.

Murashov was with the team as a precaution, in case goalie Stuart Skinner was unable to play after being struck in the face while sitting on the bench during the Penguins’ win Saturday over the Florida Panthers.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group