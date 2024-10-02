RECAP: Penguins vs. Red Wings Oct. 1 preseason game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

It was otherwise a sloppy special teams festival, complete with some needless eye-rolling penalties and lazy stick fouls. Each team took a trio of minor penalties in the first 30 minutes before finally enjoying the comfort of the bench over the penalty box. Each team had five power plays overall, and was 0-for-5.

Rakell scored the tap-in goal at 1:34 of the first period, but the Penguins–as they have been known to do–allowed a goal in the following seconds. Amadeus Lombardi turned Penguins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk inside out in the right circle and whistled a shot past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

After 44 minutes, the Penguins outshot Detroit 28-12, but the score was only 1-1. So many potential scoring chances simply bounced past a stick, or the pass was an inch off target. The Penguins outshot Detroit 44-19.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group