Rust’s OT goal salvages Penguins’ 5-4 victory over Florida

PITTSBURGH —

The Pittsburgh Penguins still face a long, steep climb to get to where they want to be in the standings, but they are closing in on a milestone that might have seemed unreachable just a week ago.

They defeated Florida, 5-4, at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory and, in the process, made it to within one game of .500 (11-12-4).

Of course, breaking even would be, at best, a modest accomplishment, but it would represent significant progress for a team that sputtered and struggled through the early weeks of the season.

