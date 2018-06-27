  • Sheary, Hunwick traded to Sabres for draft pick

    Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford has been busy for a second straight day.

    One day after signing forward Bryan Rust to a 4-year-contract, Rutherford traded Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a conditional 4th round draft pick. The pick can become a third-round pick under certain conditions, the Penguins said.

    Sheary struggled during the 2018 playoffs, earning just two assists. However, he was a significant contributor during the Penguins two prior Stanley Cup runs.

    Hunwick was signed as a free agent last summer. He had 10 points in 42 games and did not make the lineup for the playoffs.

    The Penguins now have a total of eight picks int he 2019 NHL Draft.

    The team also appears to be clearing out cap space before the start of free agency which begins on July 1.

