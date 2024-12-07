Pittsburgh Penguins

Sloppy Penguins give away too many, Lose to Rangers

Penguins Rangers Hockey New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) fights for control of the puck with Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Grzelcyk (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-13-4) gave up a goal within 90 seconds of each of their two goals Friday, and their mistake-filled defensive game was fodder for the New York Rangers (14-10-1) transition game and an old teammate.

New York winger Reilly Smith led all players with six shots on goal and achingly missed a couple of glorious chances, including a first-period breakaway. However, the former Pittsburgh Penguins winger finished off his former team by burying a rebound attempt off a two-on-one midway through the third period at 9:53. It was the game winner as New York beat the Penguins 4-2 at Madison Square Garden Friday.

The loss snapped the Penguins four-game winning streak.

