Sloppy Penguins give away too many, Lose to Rangers

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-13-4) gave up a goal within 90 seconds of each of their two goals Friday, and their mistake-filled defensive game was fodder for the New York Rangers (14-10-1) transition game and an old teammate.

New York winger Reilly Smith led all players with six shots on goal and achingly missed a couple of glorious chances, including a first-period breakaway. However, the former Pittsburgh Penguins winger finished off his former team by burying a rebound attempt off a two-on-one midway through the third period at 9:53. It was the game winner as New York beat the Penguins 4-2 at Madison Square Garden Friday.

The loss snapped the Penguins four-game winning streak.

Click here to read more from our partners at Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group