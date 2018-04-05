The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing for their 12 consecutive postseason appearance, and so are the fans.
Amy Karafinski posted a video of her grandfather, Ben, aka Papa, who wrote a fight song for the Pens ahead of the playoffs.
The Pens could play any one of a handful of teams in the first round of the playoffs.
