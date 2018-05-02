  • Who is Zach Aston-Reese?

    PITTSBURGH - Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese suffered a concussion and broken jaw after being hit by Capitals winger Tom Wilson.

    He’s only been playing with the team at the NHL level for a few months. 

    Here’s what we know about him:

    • The 23-year-old was born in Staten Island.
    • His father, William, is from Crafton and was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan.
    • He played for Northeastern University in Boston from 2013-2017.
    • He was a “Hat Trick” finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
    • He went undrafted, but signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Penguins on March 14, 2017.
    • He made his NHL debut on Feb. 3rd in the game against the New Jersey Devils.
    • He got his first two NHL goals in the Penguins win over the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 13.
       

