PITTSBURGH - Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese suffered a concussion and broken jaw after being hit by Capitals winger Tom Wilson.
He’s only been playing with the team at the NHL level for a few months.
Related Headlines
RELATED: What is NHL rule on hits to head?
Here’s what we know about him:
- The 23-year-old was born in Staten Island.
- His father, William, is from Crafton and was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan.
- He played for Northeastern University in Boston from 2013-2017.
- He was a “Hat Trick” finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
- He went undrafted, but signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Penguins on March 14, 2017.
- He made his NHL debut on Feb. 3rd in the game against the New Jersey Devils.
- He got his first two NHL goals in the Penguins win over the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 13.
TRENDING NOW:
- Racial slur leads to fight at local high school
- Man beaten by bat hasn't been getting donations pledged to him, mom says
- Discovery of hidden GPS tracker leads to Mass. Supreme Court case
- RAW VIDEO: House fire in Washington County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}