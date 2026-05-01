‘Yes’: Malkin firmly says he will play for another team if Penguins decline

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Pittsburgh Penguins franchise icon Evgeni Malkin reiterated on Friday that he wants to return to the only team has played for in the NHL, that he wants to continue his journey with 20-year teammates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. He also said something plenty newsworthy.

Asked if he wants to play for another NHL team if the Penguins don’t re-sign him, he was definitive.

“Yes,” he said.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Malkin said he would speak with Penguins president/general manager Kyle Dubas later Friday. Malkin’s agent, JP Barry, and Dubas are expected to discuss the hulking forward’s future after the season — which technically means anytime. The Penguins exceeded expectations during the season to finish second in the Metropolitan Division but then lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

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