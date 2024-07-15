One to watch: Josh Matheny

A young man from Upper Saint Clair is going to wear the red, white and blue in Paris. Josh Matheny is one to watch in the upcoming Olympics

“There’s a lot of ups and downs in this sport and it’s nice when it all comes together at the right time,” Matheny told Channel 11.

Matheny experienced those ups and downs in this year’s Olympic trials in June. He fell just sky of the Olympic team by less than a second in the 100 meter backstroke. He bounced back a few days later and qualified in the 200 breaststroke. Still, he had to wait a few days to receive official word about Team USA.

Matheny said it all still doesn’t seem real.

“Still being in the United States, it kind of feels more like a training trip with some of the best athletes in the world,” Matheny added.

The reality is, it’s the dream of a nine-year-old kid coming true.

“Being in a sport that is pretty popular in the Olympics was always, that’s what I want to do when I’m older. Whether that was really realistic when I was nine, I don’t know,” Matheny said.

It’s an accomplishment 15 years in the making. Matheny knows it’ll hit him when he reaches the Olympic Village in Paris. It’s one of the things he’s looking forward to most about being a first-time Olympian.

“Once every four years, all of the United States athletes get together and represent more than just our sport, but represent the whole country, so I’m excited to be a small part of that,” Matheny said.

