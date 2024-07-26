Penguins finally sign Brayden Yager to ELC

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The outcome was never in doubt, but the Pittsburgh Penguins took their time, 13 months to be exact, to sign 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager to his entry-level contract. Yager and the Penguins put pen to paper Thursday afternoon on Yager’s three-year entry-level contract.

If or when he makes it to the NHL, he will count $950,000 against the salary cap for each of his first three seasons.

Before anyone gets too excited, the ELC doesn’t affect Yager’s eligibility or move up his timeline to join the Penguins. Entry-level contracts slide until the player exhausts his junior eligibility or turns pro. He is still eligible, if not likely, to return to juniors this season and is not eligible to play in the AHL until next year. So, Yager will play with the Pittsburgh Penguins or his WHL team, the Moose Jaw Warriors, this season.

