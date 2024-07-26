Former President Trump announces date for 1st Pennsylvania rally since Butler assassination attempt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania for the first time since a gunman tried to assassinate him at a campaign rally in Butler.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports Trump will hold a rally in Harrisburg on July 31 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

The rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend must reserve tickets by clicking here.

Trump was last in the Keystone State for his July 13 rally when Thomas Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, opened fire on the former president from a rooftop.

Three attendees were shot and two of them survived. Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, died shielding his family from the gunfire.

