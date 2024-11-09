Penguins rally and show what’s possible; unseat Capitals to end skid

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

For a moment, both teams turned the clock back to 2017 when they were the best teams in the NHL, and the games between them were heavyweight slobberknockers. In the first 20 minutes, the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-8-2) and Washington Capitals (9-4-0) raced end to end to defend and create scoring chances as if it were one of their legendary playoff battles.

The Penguins were immediately more engaged in every facet than they were just 24 hours earlier when they lost a lopsided and disjointed contest to the Carolina Hurricanes. However, the Penguins’ two-goal jinx was in full effect. For the sixth time in 12 games, the Penguins gave up a two-goal lead.

This time, the team rescued themselves as Bryan Rust swept into the offensive zone and got behind the defensemen. Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren made the save on Rust, but Evgeni Malkin finished the rebound for the game-winning goal at 10:28.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group