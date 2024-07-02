Penguins release regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins have released the regular season schedule.
The team released the schedule on Tuesday, a day after announcing the 2024-25 regular season starts in Pittsburgh against the division-rival New York Rangers on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Following the home opener, the team plays seven of the next nine games on the road but then plays 14 games in a 20-game stretch at home. The team says November is packed with home games, including a five-game homestand against San Jose, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, the first-ever matchup against the Utah Hockey Club and Vancouver.
The team also has five-game homestands in January and March and plays 14 sets of back-to-back games.
Pittsburgh faces each Metropolitan Division opponent twice, each Western Conference opponent twice and each Atlantic Division opponent three times.
The team says 46% of home games will be played on weekends. The team highlighted some noteworthy home games fans may want to circle on their calendars:
- November 27 vs. Vancouver: The Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks for Pittsburgh’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving.
- December 3 vs. Florida: Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena.
- December 23 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals before the Holiday Break for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.
- February 22 vs. Washington: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in a Saturday afternoon tilt between Metropolitan Division rivals.
- April 8 vs. Chicago: 2023-24 Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks make their only trip to Pittsburgh.
Broadcast information will be released at a later date.
Click here to view the full schedule.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group