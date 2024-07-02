Penguins release regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins have released the regular season schedule.

The team released the schedule on Tuesday, a day after announcing the 2024-25 regular season starts in Pittsburgh against the division-rival New York Rangers on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Following the home opener, the team plays seven of the next nine games on the road but then plays 14 games in a 20-game stretch at home. The team says November is packed with home games, including a five-game homestand against San Jose, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, the first-ever matchup against the Utah Hockey Club and Vancouver.

The team also has five-game homestands in January and March and plays 14 sets of back-to-back games.

Pittsburgh faces each Metropolitan Division opponent twice, each Western Conference opponent twice and each Atlantic Division opponent three times.

The team says 46% of home games will be played on weekends. The team highlighted some noteworthy home games fans may want to circle on their calendars:

November 27 vs. Vancouver: The Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks for Pittsburgh’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving.

The Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks for Pittsburgh’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving. December 3 vs. Florida: Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena. December 23 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals before the Holiday Break for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.

It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals before the Holiday Break for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh. February 22 vs. Washington: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in a Saturday afternoon tilt between Metropolitan Division rivals.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in a Saturday afternoon tilt between Metropolitan Division rivals. April 8 vs. Chicago: 2023-24 Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks make their only trip to Pittsburgh.

Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Click here to view the full schedule.

