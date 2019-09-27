  • Philadelphia Eagle's cornerback, former Pitt Panther Avonte Maddox injured during Green Bay game

    Updated:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. - Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and former Pitt Panther Avonte Maddox was taken off the field during Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers on a stretcher. 

    Maddox was knocked out in a collision with Eagles teammate Andrew Sendejo in the fourth quarter.

    He had movement in all of his extremities and was coherent when being taken off the field, Coach Doug Pederson said.

    Maddox himself took to twitter this morning to let fans know that he is OK. 

    Maddox played cornerback for the Panthers from 2014 to 2017.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

