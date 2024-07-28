Pirates avoid sweep with comeback win over Diamondbacks in 10 Innings

PHEONIX — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

On the brink of getting swept, the Pittsburgh Pirates came back to tie the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth and hung on for a 6-5 win in 10 innings at Chase Field on Sunday.

The Pirates (53-52) started the game 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position but pinch hitter Joey Bart finally came through in the ninth with a two-out RBI double after Rowdy Tellez led off the inning with a pinch-hit double.

In the top of the 10th, Ji Hwan Bae scored on a wild pitch to give the Pirates their first lead of the game. After Oneil Cruz was intentionally walked, Alika Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run. Williams entered the previous inning as a pinch runner for Tellez.

