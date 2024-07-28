1 person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Rostraver Road in Rostraver overnight.

Members of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the driver was taken to Rostraver Square by medics where a helicopter was waiting to fly them to a hospital.

Some parts of the motorcycle appeared to have become detached from the rest of the bike.

The status of the person who was injured is unknown at this time.

