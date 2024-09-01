Sports

Pirates break up bid at perfection but lose 6-1 to Guardians

By Griffin Floyd: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Bryan De La Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan De La Cruz tries for an infield single but is thrown out at first base by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long/AP)

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped the rubber match of their series with Cleveland, falling 6-1 on Sunday afternoon. It was a bad day for the offense, but at least not historically so.

Guardians starter Alex Cobb worked a perfect game for six innings. Pirates’ shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa broke up the bid at immortality, lining a 102-mile-per-hour infield single off Cobb’s glove hand to begin the seventh inning.

Cleveland designated hitter Kyle Manzardo hit the first two homers of his career off Mitch Keller, who allowed four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings of work.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

