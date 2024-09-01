Pirates break up bid at perfection but lose 6-1 to Guardians

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped the rubber match of their series with Cleveland, falling 6-1 on Sunday afternoon. It was a bad day for the offense, but at least not historically so.

Guardians starter Alex Cobb worked a perfect game for six innings. Pirates’ shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa broke up the bid at immortality, lining a 102-mile-per-hour infield single off Cobb’s glove hand to begin the seventh inning.

Cleveland designated hitter Kyle Manzardo hit the first two homers of his career off Mitch Keller, who allowed four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings of work.

