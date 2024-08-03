Sports

Pirates comeback goes for naught in 9-8 loss to Diamondbacks

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz watches his RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates mounted a furious comeback after the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five runs in the first inning but it was all for naught in an 9-8 loss at PNC Park on Friday night.

The start to Friday’s game was something you’ve never seen before and probably won’t ever see again.

Corbin Carroll led off the game for the Diamondbacks (59-51) against Luis Ortiz with a little-leaguer homer. The speedy center fielder tripled to right and scored on an Oneil Cruz throwing error. Following Carroll, the next three Diamondbacks’ batters all hit traditional homers. Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson and Josh Bell hit back-to-back-to-back solo jacks as part of a five-run first inning.

