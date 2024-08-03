Pirates comeback goes for naught in 9-8 loss to Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates mounted a furious comeback after the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five runs in the first inning but it was all for naught in an 9-8 loss at PNC Park on Friday night.

The start to Friday’s game was something you’ve never seen before and probably won’t ever see again.

Corbin Carroll led off the game for the Diamondbacks (59-51) against Luis Ortiz with a little-leaguer homer. The speedy center fielder tripled to right and scored on an Oneil Cruz throwing error. Following Carroll, the next three Diamondbacks’ batters all hit traditional homers. Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson and Josh Bell hit back-to-back-to-back solo jacks as part of a five-run first inning.

